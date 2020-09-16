The Broncos placed Bouye (shoulder) on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NFL's official transaction report.

Bouye suffered the injury in Monday night's game against the Steelers, an injury the team indicated was a dislocated shoulder. The recovery timeline is set between 2-to-3 weeks, but the cornerback won't be eligible to return until at least Week 5. With Bouye sidelined, Bryce Callahan bumped to the outside and Essang Bassey covered the slot in Monday's game, and they are expected to keep doing so this week against Tampa Bay.