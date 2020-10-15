Coach Vic Fangio said Thursday that it's "doubtful" that Bouye (shoulder) suits up in Sunday's game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Bouye returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since being placed on IR on Sept. 14. The team has 20 days to activate the cornerback off IR, however, it doesn't appear that his activation will happen in the coming days. Expect Bouye to continue to heal up while practicing, and Michael Ojemudia to handle starting duties opposite Bryce Callahan for Week 6.