Coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday that Bouye (shoulder) is a long shot to suit up Sunday against the Patriots, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Bouye is eligible to come off IR, but it looks like he won't be doing so until Week 6 against Miami at the earliest. Denver's expected to trot out Michael Ojemudia as the starter opposite Bryce Callahan at cornerback in New England.