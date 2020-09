Bouye (shoulder) is considered week-to-week and won't suit up in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Bouye will be forced to miss time due to the dislocated shoulder he suffered during Monday's loss to the Titans. If the initial recovery timetable of 2-to-3 weeks is accurate, it wouldn't be surprising for Denver to place Bouye on injured reserve to free up a roster spot. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Bouye won't require any surgical procedures to address the injury.