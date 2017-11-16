Derby (shoulder) wasn't present for practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Along with Derby, fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman (knee) remained out for the second straight day of practice, casting doubt on the availability of both for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If the duo is sidelined for the Week 11 matchup, starter Virgil Green would be the only healthy tight end on the depth chart, which could prompt the team to add another player at the position onto the roster.