Broncos' A.J. Derby: Catches one pass
Derby caught one of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.
Derby led Denver tight ends with 33 offensive snaps on Sunday, a potential product of being the team's primary pass-catcher at the position and the Broncos falling behind early. Derby has had a few nice games this season, but he's been wildly inconsistent, having yet to catch three passes in back-to-back games. Little is going right in Denver's offense right now and Derby might be among the casualties. Derby had a nice rapport with former quarterback Trevor Siemian, but is one of the fewer unfamiliar targets on the squad for new quarterback Brock Osweiler. Chemistry might be tough to develop on the fly.
