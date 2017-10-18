Derby was targeted four times but managed just a 10-yard catch in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Giants.

After a big 75-yard outing in Week 4, Derby fell back to earth Sunday, falling below 11 yards receiving for the third time in five games. He figures to get more opportunities this week against the Chargers. Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) will be out, and Derby can serve as an oversized slot receiver. The duo's injuries held Derby secure a season-high 52 snaps on Sunday.