Broncos' A.J. Derby: Finds end zone in loss to Raiders
Derby caught four of six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Raiders.
Derby was responsible for his team's only two passing plays longer than 20 yards in this one, including a 22-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He also led the team in targets and yardage while tying for the lead in receptions. The 26-year-old totaled just four catches for 39 yards through the season's first three weeks, so it's a bit early to consider him a serviceable option at this juncture. His status bears watching though on a team devoid of many pass catching options aside from Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. Derby will enjoy a bye next week before facing the Giants the following Sunday night.
