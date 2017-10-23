Derby caught six of seven targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.

Derby was utilized heavily, leading the team in targets catches and yards en route to the second highest output of his career. He broke off a 23-yard gain at one point, making him the only Broncos offensive player to make a play longer than 17 yards. Derby had just one catch a week ago, but this effort is promising on the heels of a big game in Week 4. He seems to be growing into his role in the offense and will look to build off this outing next week agianst the Chiefs.

