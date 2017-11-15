Broncos' A.J. Derby: Misses practice Wednesday
Derby (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
The same applies to fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman, but neither look like high-percentage fantasy lineup options in Week 11, even if they do suit up. Derby -- who was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Patriots in the third quarter -- has been held to just one catch in two straight games, while totaling just 13 receiving yards in that span.
More News
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: Olsen nearing return
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...