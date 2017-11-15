Derby (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The same applies to fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman, but neither look like high-percentage fantasy lineup options in Week 11, even if they do suit up. Derby -- who was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Patriots in the third quarter -- has been held to just one catch in two straight games, while totaling just 13 receiving yards in that span.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories