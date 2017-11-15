Derby (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

The same applies to fellow tight end Jeff Heuerman, but neither look like high-percentage fantasy lineup options in Week 11, even if they do suit up. Derby -- who was forced out of this past Sunday's game against the Patriots in the third quarter -- has been held to just one catch in two straight games, while totaling just 13 receiving yards in that span.