Derby was limited at the Broncos' practice Thursday due to a shoulder issue, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Derby has proven to be a go-to safety valve for quarterback Trevor Siemian the last three games, hauling in 11 of 17 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown. It's not expected that the shoulder issue will inhibit him by the time Monday's matchup with the Chiefs arrives, but those who roster him in two-tight end formats should keep monitoring his status nonetheless.