Broncos' A.J. Derby: Practices fully Friday
Derby (shoulder) practiced fully Friday after being limited during Thursday's session, the Denver Post reports.
Over his last three games, Derby has emerged as an option in deeper fantasy formats, having hauled in 11 of 17 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown in that span. He led the Broncos with six catches (on seven targets) for 66 yards in Week 7's 21-0 loss to the Chargers and figures to remain a key cog in the team's offense Monday night against the Chiefs.
