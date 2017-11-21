Derby (shoulder) reverted to injured reserve Monday, per the league's official transaction log.

Derby was waived ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals in order for Denver to add another tight end to the active roster, which ended up being Austin Traylor from the practice squad. Otherwise, the Broncos would've only had one healthy option at tight end in Virgil Green, with Jeff Heuerman nursing a knee injury. Barring an injury settlement, Derby will likely spend the rest of the season on IR.