Broncos' A.J. Derby: Says shoulder feels better
Derby injured his shoulder in Sunday's 41-16 loss to the Patriots, but he said Monday that he feels better than he expected to, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News
Derby left in the third quarter and finished with just one catch for two yards on one target. He's trending in the wrong direction with just four receptions the past three weeks, but his role on passing downs should still be secure if the shoulder injury isn't serious. Derby likely will show up on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
