Derby caught two of four targets for 21 yard and a touchdown in Monday's 29-19 loss in Kansas City.

Derby, much like Denver's entire offense, didn't catch fire until late. Both of Derby's receptions came during Denver's final two drives, including an 11-yard back-shoulder touchdown strike in the game's closing minutes. There is little to be excited about in Denver at the moment, but change appears to be on the way in the form of either Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch. Any improvement should benefit Derby, who led Denver's tight ends with 38 offensive snaps on Monday, moreso than other tight ends given his role as the group's primary pass-catcher.