Derby caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss in Buffalo.

Two targets are an improvement over Week 2's shutout, but it can't be what Derby expected after building a rapport with quarterback Trevor Siemian after be acquired via trade late last year. Derby looked like he'd be the Broncos' pass-catching tight end after a full offseason of work, but it's been Virgil Green, traditionally known as a blocker, who has been targeted the most of Denver's tight ends. Things can only get better for Derby, but given the presence of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders and a renewed emphasis on the run, hold off on Derby until further notice.