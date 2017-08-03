Derby looks like Denver's main option at tight end, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan reports.

Derby joined the Broncos midway through last season and promptly caught at least four passes in three of four games before going down for the season with a concussion. A former quarterback, Derby is still more of a 250-pound athlete than finished product, but he's still probably Denver's best bet coming into the season with Virgil Green more of a blocker, Jeff Heuerman unproven to date, and Jake Butt still on the mend from a torn ACL. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's fondness of using tight ends makes Derby a potential hidden gem for 2017.