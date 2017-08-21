Broncos' A.J. Derby: Snags a pass in preseason
Derby hauled in his lone target for six yards in Denver's preseason win over the 49ers.
That the ball came out of the hand of Trevor Siemian is notable for two reasons. One, Siemian was just named the starter and the two developed a rapport last season before Derby went down for the season with a concussion - accumulating 15 targets during a three-game stretch. Two, and perhaps more importantly, it occurred while both were playing with the second unit. Virgil Green continues to get first-team reps while Derby and Jeff Heuerman follow. Derby, perhaps surprisingly based on his performance last season, is currently listed as third on the depth chart, but his unique skill set as a "move tight end" probably means that he'll see more passes come his way than his place on the depth chart would indicate.
