Derby (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jeff Heuerman (knee) will also miss the contest, which means that Virgil Green will work as the Broncos' top tight end Sunday. Renck speculates that the Broncos will likely add Austin Traylor from the practice squad to offer an additional option at the position behind Green.

