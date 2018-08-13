Broncos' A.J. Johnson: Signs NFL deal

The Broncos have signed Johnson, the team's official site reports.

Johnson, who played at the University of Tennessee from 2011-14, will add depth to the Denver linebacking corps. "A.J. hasn't had the opportunity to play football for the last three years while resolving a serious legal matter," Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway relayed Monday." We've had several conversations with him since he's been cleared and have become very familiar with his background and character. Our organization is confident A.J. is ready to move forward and resume his playing career."

