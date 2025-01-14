The Broncos signed Perry to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Perry made the Saints' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he didn't play due to various injuries before being waived by New Orleans in early October. He was signed to the Broncos' practice squad Oct. 8, but he wasn't elevated to Denver's active roster during the regular season. The 2023 sixth-rounder out of Wake Forest will participate in OTAs and training camp with the Broncos and work to earn a spot on the active roster for the 2025 campaign.