Broncos' Aaron Burbridge: Signs with Denver
Burbridge signed a futures contract with Denver on Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Burbridge spent time on the 49ers' practice squad in 2018 but didn't appear in any regular season games. His lone regular season action came as a rookie in 2016, when he caught seven passes for 88 yards while appearing in all 16 games for San Francisco. He'll look to secure a role as a depth receiver and special teams player for the Broncos in 2019.
