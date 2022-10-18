site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Aaron Patrick: Season over after ACL tear
Patrick sustained a ruptured ACL on an awkward sideline collision during Monday night's loss at the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It's a horrendous stroke of luck for Patrick, who now won't be able to play again until 2023. In the meantime, Denver will have to find a way to replace the linebacker's special teams production.
