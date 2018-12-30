Broncos' Aaron Wallace: Heads to Denver
Wallace signed a contract with the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Wallace was waived by the Titans in mid-September and was most recently a member of the Bengals' practice squad. The 25-year-old should provide depth on the defensive front as the Broncos finish the season Sunday against the Chargers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...