Broncos' Aaron Wallace: Makes healthy return
Wallace was back at practice Sunday after dealing with a hamstring injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Wallace had not seen the field for the past week, so this is great news considering he's battling for a depth linebacker role. The 26-year-old played just one game last season for the Titans, and made two assisted tackles.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Goedert
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Guice
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football prep: Auction strategy
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Wilson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: RB3 breakdown
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...