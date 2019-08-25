Wallace (hamstring) was placed on Denver's injured reserve Friday after clearing waivers, per the NFL transactions page.

Wallace had been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, leading to his release from Denver. The 26-year-old appeared in three games over the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Tennessee, logging three total tackles.

