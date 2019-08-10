Broncos' Adam Bisnowaty: Inks deal with Denver
Bisnowaty signed a contract with the Broncos on Friday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The Broncos had room to add Bisnowaty to the roster after they placed Austin Font on injured reserve due to a torn ACL. Bisnowaty figures to compete for a reserve role on the offensive line with his new squad.
