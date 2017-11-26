Broncos' Adam Gotsis: Active Week 12
Gotsis (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Gotsis was held out of Wednesday's and Thursday's practice sessions before being limited on Friday. Despite the injury he's a go Sunday, and he'll be expected to start. Expect Shelby Harris to see some extra reps if Gotsis is limited at all.
