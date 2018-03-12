Broncos' Adam Gotsis: Arrested last week
Gotsis was arrested last week in Atlanta due to an alleged rape, Robert Garrison and Troy E. Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The incident in question occurred while Gotsis was a student at Georgia Tech in March of 2013. After turning himself in and posting bond Wednesday, potential charges and a court date are pending. As is tradition with such allegations, the NFL will allow the justice system to work itself out before levying any sort of punishment under the personal-conduct policy.
