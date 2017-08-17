Broncos' Adam Gotsis: Back to full strength
Gotsis (knee) has fully recovered from his July knee scope, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Gotsis' knee procedure was merely a clean out and hasn't limited him since practice began. He's one of the team's top backups at defensive end, behind starters Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick.
