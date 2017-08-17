Play

Gotsis (knee) has fully recovered from his July knee scope, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Gotsis' knee procedure was merely a clean out and hasn't limited him since practice began. He's one of the team's top backups at defensive end, behind starters Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories