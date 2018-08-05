Gotsis missed the Broncos' evening walkthrough Saturday due to a sore ankle, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Gotsis' injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, but his ankle soreness was bothersome enough to keep him sidelined for the team's walkthrough. He should be able to return to the practice field in a timely fashion as he continues to compete for a starting role at defensive end.

