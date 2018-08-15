Broncos' Adam Gotsis: Legal issue over
Gotsis' (ankle) case from a 2013 incident at Georgia Tech has been dropped, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic Denver reports.
Since his arrest in March, Gotsis has been in legal limbo. Per Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr.: "After a careful and thorough investigation, The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis. My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case." With the issue behind him, Gotsis will await word on whether the NFL deems a punishment necessary.
