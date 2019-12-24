Play

The Broncos placed Gotsis (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Gotsis underwent surgery to address an ACL injury Dec. 19, so his placement on IR doesn't come as any sort of a surprise. In a corresponding move, the Broncos have promoted offensive lineman Quinn Bailey to the active roster from the practice squad.

