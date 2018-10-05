Gotsis (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post reports.

Gotsis is personally confident in his availability for Sunday, but he was limited Thursday and Friday after failing to practice Wednesday. If he were to suffer any sort of setback, DeMarcus Walker and Zach Kerr could see additional snaps at defensive end across from Derek Wolfe.

