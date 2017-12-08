Gotsis did not practice Friday due to an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The nature of Gotsis' illness is unclear at this point, but the issue surfaced after logging full practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The Broncos would be thin at defensive end if Gotsis is ultimately unable to play in Week 14, while Shelby Harris would likely draw the start across from Zach Kerr.

