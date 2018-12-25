Gotsis tallied a sack and two tackles Monday in the Broncos' 27-14 loss to the Raiders.

Though the Broncos' 3-4 defensive alignment doesn't afford Gotsis many favorable pass-rushing opportunities, he's now notched sacks in back-to-back weeks. Even so, his ceiling is still far lower in IDP circles than outside linebackers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, who both surprisingly failed to provide much pressure on quarterback Derek Carr on Monday.