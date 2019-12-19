Gotsis underwent surgery on his knee Wednesday and will land on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Vic Fangio said that Gotsis' knee surgery is related to his ACL, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, but the severity of his injury remains undisclosed. The 2016 second-round pick is set to be placed on season-ending IR in the near future. He notched 16 tackles (11 solo) and two defended passes across nine contests in 2019.