Broncos' Adam Gotsis: Set for IR
Gotsis underwent surgery on his knee Wednesday and will land on injured reserve, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Vic Fangio said that Gotsis' knee surgery is related to his ACL, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post, but the severity of his injury remains undisclosed. The 2016 second-round pick is set to be placed on season-ending IR in the near future. He notched 16 tackles (11 solo) and two defended passes across nine contests in 2019.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Cook out? Mattison, Boone priorities
With Dalvin Cook out for Week 16, the Vikings backfield becomes the key to taking home a Fantasy...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been a tough season for the likes of Alvin Kamara, Marlon Mack, and Devonta Freeman, but...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...