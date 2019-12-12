Play

Gotsis (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

The 2016 second-round pick averages 31.6 defensive snaps per game, registering 16 tackles (10 solo) and two pass breakups through nine outings. If he's unable to suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, it would hurt the depth of the Broncos' defensive line, which already is without Derek Wolfe (elbow) for the season while Dre'Mont Jones (ankle) will likely miss Week 15.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories