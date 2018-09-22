Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Jones was unable to practice all week, so he is presumably more on the doubtful side of questionable. Still, his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to kickoff. If he is unable to go look for Isaac Yiadom to see some increased snaps providing depth at cornerback, but it is unclear who would take over punt return duties. Undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay would presumably be a candidate.