Broncos' Adam Jones: Considered questionable
Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Jones was unable to practice all week, so he is presumably more on the doubtful side of questionable. Still, his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to kickoff. If he is unable to go look for Isaac Yiadom to see some increased snaps providing depth at cornerback, but it is unclear who would take over punt return duties. Undrafted rookie running back Phillip Lindsay would presumably be a candidate.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...