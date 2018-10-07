Broncos' Adam Jones: Nursing hamstring injury
Jones was held out of Sunday's 34-16 loss to the Jets due to a hamstring injury, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
Jones has been recovering from a lingering hamstring injury for nearly three weeks, and was sidelined Sunday. It remains to be seen whether the starting punt returner will be healthy enough to suit up in Week 6.
