Jones is dealing with a hamstring ailment, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The extent of the injury as well as subsequent origin remains somewhat unknown at the moment. What is known, however, is that Jones could run the risk of missing Week 3 action due to the lingering nature of hamstring issues. It's too early to predict his status for Sunday's contest, but how the 13-year vet holds up in practice this week could dictate his game availability.

More News
Our Latest Stories