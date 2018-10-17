Jones (thigh) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones missed two games with hamstring injuries, and will be sidelined for his third consecutive contest due to what appears to be a new thigh injury. A timetable for the veteran's recovery remains unclear, and rookies Phillip Lindsay and DaeSean Hamilton will serve as Denver's primary punt returners as long as Jones sits out.