Jones (hamstring) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Chiefs, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Jones was sidelined for all of last week due to a hamstring, and while it's unclear how much practicing the veteran will do this week, it looks like he will be good to go by Monday. With Tramaine Brock (groin) also expected back against the Chiefs, the Broncos will get some much-needed depth back in the secondary.