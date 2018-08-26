Broncos' Adam Jones: Signs with Broncos
Jones (hernia) inked a deal with the Broncos on Sunday.
Jones spent the past eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati, recording 12 interceptions and five forced fumbles over that span. The veteran cornerback started all nine games he played last year before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Jones should contribute to the Broncos pass defense in some form or another, and could best serve as a depth option behind starting cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...