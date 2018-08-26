Jones (hernia) inked a deal with the Broncos on Sunday.

Jones spent the past eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati, recording 12 interceptions and five forced fumbles over that span. The veteran cornerback started all nine games he played last year before being placed on injured reserve with a groin injury. Jones should contribute to the Broncos pass defense in some form or another, and could best serve as a depth option behind starting cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby.

