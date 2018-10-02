Broncos' Adam Jones: Will play Monday
Jones (thigh) is playing Monday against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Jones was dealing with a thigh injury last week but it won't keep the veteran defensive back from taking the field Monday. Jones played a rotational role in the secondary in his first two games of the season, look for a similar snap count Monday night.
