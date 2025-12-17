Prentice carried once for minus-1 yard while playing 17 of 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Heading into Sunday, Prentice had garnered just seven carries (for 42 yards) and six receptions (for 53 yards) through 13 games, but the Broncos surprisingly turned to the fullback to try and salt the win away. Rather than punting or attempting a field goal from Green Bay's 37-yard line with just over a minute remaining, head coach Sean Payton instead dialed up a run for Prentice on 4th-and-1. The defense stuffed Prentice short of the line to gain to extend the game, but the Packers turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing possession to secure the victory for Denver.