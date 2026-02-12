Prentice ended the 2025 regular season with 10 carries for 44 yards, adding six receptions on eight targets for 53 yards across 17 games. He added one catch for three yards over two playoff contests.

Prentice was minimally involved in the Broncos' offensive attack this season, playing at least 25 percent of snaps in just three games in 2025. The veteran fullback, instead, played a higher percentage of his snaps on special teams. Prentice was promoted to Denver's active roster from the practice squad for the first three games, ultimately leading the Broncos to sign him to the active roster for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he'll perhaps be signed back with the Broncos based on his familiarity with head coach Sean Payton's system. If not, he'd likely garner interest from other teams around the league.