Prentice played seven of the Broncos' 81 snaps on offense and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

Prentice had logged one carry in each of Denver's previous three games, but the fullback didn't see any involvement on the ground Sunday while the Broncos were in hurry-up mode for much of the second half as the team clawed its way back from a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit. The 28-year-old has suited up for each of the Broncos' first seven games, playing double-digit snaps on offense in just two of those contests while carrying three times for 15 yards and adding a four-year reception on two targets.