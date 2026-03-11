Prentice and the Broncos agreed to terms on a one-year contract Wednesday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

Prentice opened the 2025 season on the Broncos' practice squad before being signed to the active roster in late September. He played in all 17 regular-season games and both of Denver's playoff tilts. Prentice saw some snaps on offense as a backfield blocker while also serving on special teams, and he should reprise those roles for the Broncos in 2026.