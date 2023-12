Trautman secured one of his two targets for six yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Trautman recorded just one catch for the second straight week, playing a minimal role in the Broncos' offense again. Despite operating as Denver's No. 1 tight end, the veteran isn't a significant part of the Broncos' offensive game plan each week. Trautman should remain out of fantasy lineups heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Chargers.